ZAMBIANS URGED TO BRACE THEMSELVES FOR COMMODITY PRICE HIKES DUE TO ENERGY DEFICITS

By Lukundo Nankamba/ Nonhlanhla Phuti

Development Expert Archie Mulunda, has urged Zambians to brace themselves for higher mealie-meal prices as load shedding resumes on Monday this week.

Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Mulunda anticipates that the resumption of load shedding will lead to increased costs of industrial production, resulting in additional expenses for industries that heavily rely on electricity.

Mr. Mulunda explains that milling companies will face increased operational costs which will be passed on to consumers, thereby pushing the price of the staple food and other locally produced commodities even higher.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Association of Manufacturers -ZAM- says the anticipated long hours of load-shedding will result in reduced production and staff layoffs as some companies will be unable to sustain business.

Association Policy Analyst Zondwaya Duma tells Phoenix in an interview that load shedding remains the country’s most critical challenge that affects the manufacturing sector annually.

Mr. Duma states that as a result of this situation, manufacturers will struggle to meet the customer demands, and will cause challenges in maintaining production schedules.

PHOENIX NEWS