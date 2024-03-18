Zambians want Edgar Lungu back to presidency -Wright Musoma

Zambians want ECL back to presidency – Musoma
ZAMBIA Republican Party (ZRP) president, Wright Musoma says Zambians want former President, Edgar Lungu back because he is the only man who can unify and liberate the people from the economic challenges.
“Former President Lungu came out of retirement because he saw that Zambia was being destroyed…the country was getting balkanised and he could not see and watch his own political party destroyed and annihilated. He said the man who can remove President Hichilema in 2026 and Zambians know for a fact that should the former President contest the presidency in 2026
Daily Nation Zambia
Yes, PF Cadres miss him a lot! They have been starving from the time got back their Kasaka Kandalama!
Haven’t you seen how much weight some of them have lost?
For now, we don’t have opposition!
All we have are bitter hungry chancers who have not articulated any plans for Zambia.
The only semblance of a plan is Dr HH’s plan.
We will maintain the status quo come 2026.
H H will rule 2 full terms without any problem. So keep dreaming. You think Zambiavis is Lusaka!
Which Zambians?
Who made this chap spokesman for Zambians??