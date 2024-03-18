Zambians want Edgar Lungu back to presidency -Wright Musoma

Zambians want ECL back to presidency – Musoma

ZAMBIA Republican Party (ZRP) president, Wright Musoma says Zambians want former President, Edgar Lungu back because he is the only man who can unify and liberate the people from the economic challenges.

“Former President Lungu came out of retirement because he saw that Zambia was being destroyed…the country was getting balkanised and he could not see and watch his own political party destroyed and annihilated. He said the man who can remove President Hichilema in 2026 and Zambians know for a fact that should the former President contest the presidency in 2026



Daily Nation Zambia