ZAMBIANS WILL FIGHT FOR THEIR RIGHTS- Fred M’membe

ZAMBIANS WILL FIGHT FOR THEIR RIGHTS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in its current state is not serving the interests of the people. We have said it before and we are repeating that at the rate things are going, if sanity does not prevail, for the first time in history, we shall fail to organize and hold successful general elections in 2026.

We have seen the abuse of state institutions and systems in by-elections to propel the UPND’s electoral malpractices, violence, and vote-buying, as well as all sorts of criminalities. Cabinet ministers and district commissioners are committing crimes in these by-elections with impunity as the ECZ, police and other stakeholders continue to turn a blind eye.

This is the kind of democracy that the UPND is pretentiously advancing in this country today, and they expect competing political players to keep quiet and watch. But time will tell.

Zambians will resist it. Zambians will fight for their liberties and rights. Zambians will not allow the UPND and its leaders to undermine the significance of democracy as a political process intended to guarantee citizen’s rights and freedoms. Zambians will not allow the UPND government to diminish the inclusive reputation of governance in reflecting the shared desires of the masses.

For now, those in power today can comfort in whatever way they wish, but reality will dawn soon.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party