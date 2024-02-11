Zambia’s Economic and Financial Crimes Court in Limbo- Daimone Siulapwa

Zambia’s Economic and Financial Crimes Court in Limbo

By Daimone Siulapwa

In the wake of the 2021 elections, hope reverberated through the hearts of Zambians, change had come.

The promise of a new era under the United Party for National Development (UPND) was heralded by a resounding commitment: to dismantle the fortress of corruption erected during the previous regime and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Fast forward two and a half years into this new chapter, and what do we see?

The wheels of justice grind at a pace reminiscent of a lethargic tortoise, while the specter of corruption continues to haunt the nation with impunity.

During the fervor of the electoral campaigns, the UPND, under the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema, boldly proclaimed its mission to uproot corruption and restore faith in governance.

The tales of plunder and embezzlement under the Patriotic Front (PF) rule were vividly painted, fueling the collective resentment of a populace weary of being preyed upon by those entrusted with safeguarding their interests.

Millions of dollars vanished into the abyss of greed, leaving the coffers of the nation depleted and the aspirations of its citizens shattered.

Yet, here we stand, grappling with the bitter reality of unfulfilled promises and dashed hopes.

Where are the swift and decisive actions promised to bring the culprits to justice?

Where are the sentences that should serve as a deterrent to those who would dare to defile the sanctity of public office for personal gain?

The establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court was hailed as a beacon of hope, a bastion of justice erected to expedite the adjudication of corruption cases and to deliver swift retribution to the guilty.

However, what was intended to be a symbol of resolve has devolved into a symbol of disillusionment, as it languishes in a state of inertia, failing to live up to its mandate.

The people of Zambia are not fools; they see through the smoke and mirrors of political posturing.

The deafening silence surrounding the conclusion of corruption cases speaks volumes, breeding suspicion and disillusionment among the populace.

Are we to believe that the UPND is silently shielding the same corrupt individuals they once vowed to prosecute?

The longer the delays persist, the louder the whispers of complicity grow.

Meanwhile, the repercussions of corruption reverberate through every facet of our society like a malignant tumor, metastasizing with each passing day.

Our healthcare system teeters on the brink of collapse, our educational institutions struggle under the weight of neglect, and our social fabric frays as the chasm between the haves and the have-nots widens.

The stolen millions, now securely hidden in private coffers, serve as a stark reminder of the betrayal suffered by the very citizens whose sweat and toil built this nation.

It is time for action, not empty rhetoric. The UPND government must heed the loud and clear call of the people and deliver on its solemn promise to root out corruption with unwavering resolve.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court must shed its cloak of lethargy and rise to the occasion, delivering swift and unequivocal justice to those who have plundered the nation’s resources.

Moreover, mere incarceration is not enough; we must send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated in any form.

Stiff and uncompromising sentences must be meted out to the guilty, serving as a deterrent to those who would dare to follow in their footsteps.

But let us not stop there. Let us go beyond mere punishment and embrace the concept of restorative justice.

Let us create a corruption prison where convicts are made to endure the harsh realities of deprivation, forced to live on a single meal a day, mirroring the plight of the countless Zambians who suffer as a result of their actions.

Only then will they truly understand the magnitude of their crimes and the pain they have inflicted upon their fellow countrymen.

The time for excuses and procrastination has passed.

The UPND government must demonstrate the political will and moral courage to confront corruption head-on, lest they be consigned to the annals of history as yet another administration that failed to deliver on its promises.

The people of Zambia demand justice, and they demand it now.

Anything less would be an affront to the principles of democracy and the sanctity of our nation.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity and Citizen Economic Empowerment. Send your comments to dsiulapwa@gmail.com