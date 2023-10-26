ZCCM-IH PRESENTS IDC WITH K436 MILLION DIVIDEND CHEQUE

ZCCM-Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) has handed the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), its majority shareholder, a dividend cheque of ZMW436 million.

The sum represents dividends accrued over the 2021 and 2022 financial years for IDC’s 62.88% shareholding.

ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson Mr. Kakenenwa Muyangwa, accompanied by CEO Dr Ndoba Joseph Vibetti and senior management, handed over the cheque to IDC CEO Mr Cornwell Muleya earlier today.

Mr Muyangwa said this was the eighth consecutive year in which ZCCM-IH had paid dividends to IDC. Since 2015, the company has disbursed about ZMW1.4 billion to all its shareholders, underscoring its commitment to creating value for its investors.

The Board Chairperson expressed gratitude for IDC’s continued support of ZCCM-IH as its premier investment arm in the mining sector. He also reaffirmed ZCCM-IH’s commitment to growing shareholder value and maximizing returns for years to come.

In response, Mr. Muleya appreciated ZCCM-IH for the funds received, emphasizing that these returns on investment are beneficial for the nation as a whole.

He emphasized the need to resolve the broader challenge faced by the country in transforming the mining sector to ensure that the wealth accrued benefits the Zambian people.

The dividend payout signifies ZCCM-IH’s consistent performance benefitting both its shareholders and the nation’s economy.