ZESCO writes…

ZESCO SECURITY, ZAMBIA POLICE UNEARTH SCAM INVOLVING VANDALISED POWER INSTALLATIONS IN KITWE

A joint operation conducted on Thursday, 4 January 2024, in Kitwe District by the Zambia Police Service and ZESCO Limited Security has unearthed a scam in which Virgin Blue Limited Company has allegedly been stockpiling and smelting vandalised power installations.

The search operation, which was conducted at Virgin Blue Limited Company premises in Kitwe’s industrial area, revealed a stash of ZESCO Limited, Nkana Water, and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) vandalised equipment believed to have been taken there by different vandals and people for sale.

ZESCO Limited Senior Manager-Corporate Affairs, Caristo Chitamfya revealed in a statement:

“In a comprehensive operation spanning several hours, the Zambia Police Service detained 12 individuals for questioning and to assist in investigations of various offenses. Among those apprehended was 37-year-old Allen Sharma of 18 Kafue Drive Riverside, who is employed as a Manager at Virgin Blue Limited Company.”

“ZESCO Limited implores the public to refrain from and condemn vandalism activities. We strongly encourage everyone to report any acts of vandalism they witness as vandalism significantly hinders our mission to provide safe, high-quality electricity services in an efficient and effective manner,” Chitamfya said.