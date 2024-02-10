ZIMBABWE DISAPPOINTS LUNGU WITH KAMBWILI’S DEPORTATION

By Isaac Tshuma/ 9th February 2024 – Lusaka

Former President Edgar Lungu is reportedly disappointed with Zimbabwe’s deportation of ailing politician Chishimba Kambwili. Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu, speaking in Mushindamo District, confirmed that Kambwili was handed over to Zambian authorities at the Chirundu border post at 23hrs last night.

It is understood that Edgar Lungu influenced Kambwili’s escape to Zimbabwe, assuring him that he would intervene with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa for support, citing his positive relations with Mnangagwa. Lungu seemed to have relied on the apparent strained ties between President Hichilema and Mnangagwa.

Unnamed sources within the PF reveal that Lungu hoped Mnangagwa’s acceptance of Kambwili in Zimbabwe would embarrass President Hichilema, especially if the fugitive politician were to pass away in that country.

Zimbabwe, known for its strict immigration laws, was unlikely to tolerate fugitives. Moreover, they would avoid jeopardizing trade relations with Zambia, as it serves as a crucial route for Zimbabwe’s exports to the DRC, Tanzania and the Great Lakes Region.