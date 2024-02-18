ZNMNGD CALLS ON THE POLICE TO ARREST MEN BEHIND THE OVER 2800 TEEN PREGNANCIES IN EASTERN PROVINCE

Sunday 18th February, 2024.

The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) is calling on the Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba to sanction a special operation in Eastern Province to arrest the more than 2900 men behind the 2946 teen pregnancies recorded in the province in the month of January 2024.

We call for this special operation because these teen pregnancies constitute defilement cases as according to statistics, one hundred and thirty three (133) involve girls below 15 years and Two Thousand Eighty Hundred and Thirteen (2813) between the ages of 15 to19 years have been impregnated within a one month period.

Eastern Province has recorded too many statistics regarding teen pregnancies and other forms of gender based violence cases with very little action being taken to bring those committing sexual atrocities to book.

For instance in 2022 Eastern province recorded 31,000 teen pregnancies and we believe that authorities should have by now put up interventions to prevent such occurrences.

The 2,946 teen pregnancies means that 2,946 men who are responsible should be rounded up through a special operations to face justice as they could be easily identified if the police work with the girls, teachers, the community and the health centres.

We believe that through this action the country will be sending a strong message to perpetrators of sexual violence that there will be no business as usual in dealing with sexual predators who are robbing the country of its precious resources of future leaders.

Two thousand Nine Hundred and forty six( 2,946) girls between the ages of 15 to 19 have been robbed of their childhood.

Nelson Banda

National Coordinator