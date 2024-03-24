ZNS OFFICER GETS LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR KILLING GIRLFRIEND AFTER DRINKING SPREE

The Chipata High Court has slapped a Zambia National Service officer with a life sentence for murdering his girlfriend after a drinking spree.

Lieutenant FADOO CHIDAKWA, 33 murdered his fellow Officer EMMY MUSENGE, 30 on February 11th 2023.

They were both based at NG’ONGA ZNS Camp in Lumezi district.

MUSENGE died at the convict’s place in Lumezi but he dumped her body at Old Lundazi Airstrip.

The Medical Report indicated that the deceased died due to blunt impact trauma to the neck and back.

The Prosecution called eleven witnesses to prove its case.

Lieutenant CHIDAKWA in his defence gave an account of his movements with the deceased on the fateful day and how he found her lifeless body beside him.

He says he was in a state of confusion when he saw the dead body behind him.

In her judgement, Judge KOREEN MWENDA -ZIMBA said Lieutenant Chidakwa’s actions of dumping the body away from the scene, was an attempt to conceal his unlawful act.

CHIDAKWA was part of the officers who collected the body of the deceased in Lundazi.

Judge ZIMBA dismissed Lieutenant CHIDAKWA’s defence that he did not kill the deceased as an afterthought.

