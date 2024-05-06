Zuma disciplinary hearing delayed over security concerns

South Africa’s governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), has postponed a disciplinary hearing against former president Jacob Zuma amid security concerns.

The ANC had charged the former president with contravening the party’s constitution for his embrace of the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party.

The MK party, led by Mr Zuma, is named after the ANC’s former military wing.

He had been scheduled to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday but that will now happen at a later date after the elections.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday that his office had been advised against holding any hearings as they could “attract large gatherings that might result in violent or disruptive behaviour… especially so close to election day”.

South Africa is due to hold general elections on 29 May.

The disciplinary proceedings had been due after Mr Zuma announced he would vote against ANC in the elections, while he remains a member.

He had been charged with contravening the party’s constitution, and was suspended in January.

Mr Zuma, who was president from 2009 to 2018, still enjoys considerable political clout in South Africa and has recently garnered major media attention.