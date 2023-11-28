10 PARALLELS BETWEEN LIBERIA’S GEORGE WEAH AND HICHILEMA- Fred M’membe

10 PARALLELS BETWEEN LIBERIA’S GEORGE WEAH AND HICHILEMA

1) Both made people to brim with hope and expectation about their presidency.

2) Both promised that public resources will not end up in the pockets of government officials. Pledging a full scale war against corruption.

3) Both made headlines across the globe when they won elections and their inauguration speeches were so convincing and believable that indeed total transformation was on the way.

4) Both ascended to the presidency as puppets and were fully backed and defended by the global imperialist forces.

5) Both promised to weed out corruption but excessive greed and grand corruption defined their presidency. Corruption became synonymous with both regimes right from the start of their reign.

6) Both practically blew up opportunities to totally transform the socioeconomic status of their countries. Poverty, squalor and unemployment became the norm during their presidency.

7) Mr Weah refused to publicly declare his assets and Mr Hichilema too has refused to declare his assets to the public.

8) The Presidency in both countries criminally facilitated bribery, corruption and other financial and economic crimes.

9) The elite, the President’s business associates and the politically connected in both countries suffered no consequences for their crimes. They were heavily and continuously protected.

10) Due to excessive corruption, Mr Weah became extremely unpopular and lost the presidential vote after the November 14 run- off. He only served as President for one- term. Without a doubt, Mr Hichilema shall follow suit in the August 2026 general elections.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

