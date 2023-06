By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



$100million Pumped into Exchange Rate Market

Bank of Zambia last week, released $100million to shore up the Kwacha and attempt to create stability in the foreign currency market and in an attempt to calm the recent volatile exchange rate of the Kwacha.

The sustainable way is to create conditions for a good economy, produce more goods for export and ensure that the Central Bank retains copper and other export receipts that their mere reporting of numbers as is the case.