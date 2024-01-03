10TH TEACHER’S UNION BORN

A new Trade Union for teachers has been formed in Lusaka, making it the 10th of such in the Country.

The National Educators’ Union of Zambia-NEUZ, has been formed with the objective of securing the financial future of its members.

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka, Monday, NEUZ Interim General Secretary, Ernest Mbangweta, said securing the future of its members will be done through a 0.5 percent saving plan.

He explained that teachers will be empowered with a 2 percent of their savings after 18 months, adding that the Union will also provide a 5 percent teacher retirement gratuity for its members.

And NEUZ Interim President, Matildah Chomba, noted that the Union has been founded on the pillars of honesty, integrity and transparency.