111,116 Candidates Obtain School Certificates

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima has disclosed a total of 111, 116 candidates have obtained school certificates out of 163 408 candidates who sat for 2023 grade 12 general certificate of education.

Mr Sykalima stated that, of the 163,408 candidates who sat for the examination, 68.03 percent obtained school certificates representing a decrease of 1.26 percentage points from 69.29 percent in 2022.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr Syakalima stated an addition of over 39,000 candidates registered for the 2023 school certificate examinations increasing the total of registered candidates to 166,501, from 127,289 candidates who registered for the 2022 examination.

The Minister attributed the 30.88 percent increase to the successful implementation of the free education policy, among other interventions by the current administration.

“A total of 48,893 representing 29.92 percent candidates obtained statements of results, while 3,354 candidates failed the examination, and 3,093 candidates were absent from the examination, comprising 1,575 of which 50.92 percent are boys and 49.08 percent are girls,” Mr Syakalima revealed.

And The Minister announced that of the 166,593 registered candidates in 2023, 166,501 were from Zambian schools, while 92 were from St. Jeff College based in South Africa, the second time that ECZ has exported examinations.

Meanwhile, he also disclosed a total of 594 candidates have qualified for the 2023 award of teachers’ diplomas in their areas of specialization including in Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary teaching.