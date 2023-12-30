114 CIVIL SERVANTS DISMISSED THIS YEAR FOR VARIOUS OFFENCES WITH ABSENTEEISM STANDING OUT

The Civil Service Commission has this year dismissed 114 officers who committed various offences under the disciplinary code for the public service.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Acting Commission Chairperson Choolwe Beyani says absenteeism stands out as the most committed offence by the dismissed officers.

Dr. Beyani says the Commission is aware that this is just a fraction compared to the offences committed within the service and that through staff audits, the commission will intensify inspections to ensure that those getting salaries but are not working or qualified will be identified and gotten rid of.

Meanwhile, Dr. Beyani says the commission has also made over 4,500 new appointments into the civil service this year in various ministries with the latest being the 3,000 health workers who are currently receiving their appointment letters.

He says the commission will in 2024 again consider another 4,000 health workers in various categories and that there will be no re-applying as the applications made earlier remain valid.

