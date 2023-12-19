12 NABBED IN A FISP SCAM IN PETAUKE

Twelve people including two government officers have been arrested by police in Petauke for allegedly stealing government fertiliser under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Limpo Liywali, says that those arrested includes a camp officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and a teacher under the Ministry of Education.

Mr Liywali confirmed and disclosed the development in an interview adding that others arrested are zonal leaders facilitating the distribution of inputs to their members.

“ Police have recovered 292 by 50 KG bags of fertiliser comprising 140 bags of D – Compound fertiliser and 152 bags of urea,“ he said adding that suspects have been released on police bond awaiting appearance in court

He further said that the fertiliser will be returned to rightful beneficiaries through the office of the District Commissioner in Petauke.

And when contacted, Petauke District Commissioner, Martha Mulenga revealed that her office has in the past one week been closely monitoring the activities of the suspects following a tip- off from members of the public about suspicious fertiliser transactions.

Ms Mulenga said her office is verifying the names of the correct farmers who are supposed to get the fertiliser.

Minister of Agriculture, Mtolo Phiri, has on a number of occasions warned against pilfering government subsidised inputs warning that those found wanting risk losing their jobs and facing the long arm of law.

CREDIT: ZANIS