12 REASONS WHY UPND WILL BE DEREGISTERED IN 2026 AFTER HH LEAVES STATE HOUSE- Dr. Chris Zumani

12 REASONS WHY UPND WILL BE DEREGISTERED IN 2026 AFTER HH LEAVES STATE HOUSE

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

In his book, “The Republic”, Ancient Greek philosopher, Plato warned that democracy is a dangerous system as it risks bringing dictators, tyrants and demagogues (people without proper skills, cultural values, morals or human grace) into power. This is where Zambia’s democracy is today under Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and the UPND.

In this summary discourse, we have identified 12 major reasons why we believe that our people voted into power true tyrants, demagogues and dictators to themselves in August 2021 and why UPND risks being outlawed and deregistered once HH is voted out of power either in 2026 or 2031:

1. UPND is a ethnic and regional party by history, operation, leadership and style of governance, key cabinet/state house and top government appointments: HH runs a political party of tribal demagogues

Since HH’s leadership in 2006, UPND has been a tribal and regional political party following the death of Anderson Mazoka and the birth of ‘Chuindu Chaitwa’ Movement of ‘only a Tonga can succeed a Tonga’. All these years today, UPND has remained a political outfit of tribal and regional demagogues which is against PART II under Article 8 of the Zambian Constitution on our “national values and principles”. This is unlawful political practice and system: it will be seriously visited once they lose power.

2. UPND won Power in 2021 using unlawful tactics of sponsoring ethnic divisions, tribal hostilities and violent regionalism against a legitimate government-the PF

There is no doubt or debate on this matter as everything was confirmed by Cornelius Mweetwa, Chief Government Spokesman and UPND Chairman for Publicity and Information. The video evidence is available everywhere plus the court conviction of Dr. Chishimba Kambwili. This is against article 8 on “National Values”; article 54 on “Electoral Code of Conduct”; article 60 on “political parties”, article 165 on “institution of chieftaincy and traditional institutions”, and Part I . 2, 3 and 4 of the Republican Constitution. Once they fall out of grace from voters, UPND will be held accountable and deregistration is assured ahead.

3. UPND is unlawfully working to totally kill multiparty democracy and impose a one party dictatorship system in Zambia

The evidence of this crime is visible in all the three wings of government. The fact that Miles Sampa and his team of few ‘PF’ gladiators are now supported by the executive, parliament and judiciary to sustain a brutal unlawful act and immoral conduct against the PF constitution, our multiparty democracy system and good governance values we hold dear is testimony of HH and UPND’s political brutality to impose a one party dictatorship in Zambia.

Look at Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), it is signature of outlawed political tribalism at its best and a clear desire to forcefully introduce dictatorship. Yes, Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, Retired Archbishop T. Mpundu, Dr. Fred M’membe, Bowman Lusambo, Joseph Malanji, Chama America, Chilufya Tayali, Edith Nawakwi, Sean Tembo and many others will be happy state witnesses against UPND in this mater after HH leaves power.

4. UPND is urinating on the RULE OF LAW by paralyzing and weaponizing the judiciary, police, ECZ and enforcement agencies

In a country that is renowned and respected for being a model of diplomacy, democracy and good governance in the regional, UPND has done the uncalled for to everything we pride for as a Zambia. Today, Zambians who oppose HH and UPND are now official enemies of the state. Innocent civil servants deemed PF sympathizers or those from outside the Zambezi regions have systematically been either demonized, demoted or red carded. In less than three years, HH has arrested more political critics than Mwanawasa, Sata and Lungu combined. UPND has weaponized all state institutions against anyone and everyone deemed their political threat. But once HH leaves office, the walls of safety will fall down against UPND as a party.

5. The UPND government will be held responsible for 2024 hunger as they sold maize reserves: its a wicked war crime of imposing starvation on citizens the state is mandated to protect

The president declared drought as national disaster last week. It’s laughable because Zambia had enough maize to feed the nation for two years ahead. HH and his government selfishly sold 1.5 metric tons FRA maize reserves to DR Congo in 2022 against stakeholders advice. According to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, this is like war crime of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as seen in Yemen, Ethiopia, Syria, South Sudan, Nigeria and elsewhere.

This is a crime against humanity, imposing hunger on over 20 million people. Many Zambians will starve to death as a result of HH’s reckless business decision to export maize reserves he merely inherited from PF and Lungu. When UPND leaves office in 2026 which is very likely, many citizens will surely demand the new government to access the scope of death and misery for this decision. And everyone involved will certainly face heavy state Justice and punishment: there is no way UPND will escape this crime.

6. HH’s Presidency was won on the sacrificial bloodshed and murder of Jackson Nkungo, PF North Western Chairman

I talk about Jackson Kungo over and over because l attended his burial with President Lungu in Solwezi and saw how his children, wife, family and friends grieved over his brutal murder. Look, HH won the presidency on the sacrificial blood and death of Jackson Kungo who was openly stoned, tortured and murdered by UPND cadres at a polling station in Solwezi on 12th August, 2021. The bloodshed and murder of Kungo is fixed in the eyes and ears of HH and his entire UPND top leadership. They know it!

But HH always pretends as if he knows nothing of how his UPND cadres massacre Jackson Kungo, PF North Western Provincial Chairman then. Today, HH and their UPND leaders mislead Zambians like they don’t smell human blood and political deaths. Even the death of Mufulira 15 youth, Chrispine Bunda who was recently murdered by HH’s ZNS officers is merely muted like it’s a lizard that was killed. Once they leave power, UPND will now face the law in full scale and deregistration will be their noble place.

7. HH has unilaterally auctioned our mineral resources to foreigners by giving tax breaks to big mines while milking every coin from poor Zambians

Yes, the UPND government has betrayed Zambians by giving of Unsolicited Tax Holidays to foreign mining companies while imposing multiple taxes on poor citizens. Zambia is losing out billions of dollars annually because the UPND Government in 2021 gave away this money in tax concessions to mining companies. Many experts believe that there was grand corruption in the UPND Government for this treacherous decision against Zambians. The decision by the UPND Government in 2022 to relinquish Zambia’s 20% stake in First Quantum Minerals (FQM) in exchange for a small sum in royalties per year is nothing other than criminality and betrayal. Once they leave office, hell fire will fall on the UPND.

8. The UPND government runs a kleptocracy-rule by theft with corruption, looting and plundering of public resources made ‘normal’

The Auditor General’s Report as well as Financial Intelligence Centre Publications for 2022 and 2023 are first and second evidence of these vices under the UPND regime. The famous 2023 KK Airport gold scandal fully confirmed how deep rooted kleptocratic HH’s government is. How Egyptian businessmen were conned to freely land with guns and more than U$7.5 million dollars on a personalized jet and latter duped, ‘released’ and only U$5 million declared by state agents to the public. At its best, this act was the flagship of kleptocracy under the UPND. While such examples are multiple, the full truth will only be revealed once the UPND leave power and concerned citizens hold them to account.

9. UPND has made Zambia so regionally divided and ethnically hostile against each other by its tribal policies and inconsistent politics

By conduct, UPND is a tribal government and HH its tribal leader. By ethnic presidential appointments and governance style, Zambia is today more ethnically divided and hostile. By betraying the Litunga, the Kuta and the Lozi people on Barotseland, regional politics is now more ripe and dangerous than ever before. Between 2006 and 2022, HH proclaimed Barotseland as a real ancient Kingdom of the Lozi people in Zambia. In 2022, he is on video confirming Barotseland. Today 2024, he openly denounced any existence of a place called Barotseland in Zambia. This has worsened regional tensions and ethnic politics worse now than ever before. After they leave power, the Lozi people will surely petition UPND and HH over these matters. So are many Zambians.

10. UPND won power in 2021 based on pure lies, false promises, historic cheating and corrupt manipulation of citizens

The false campaign promises and naked political lies HH and UPND vomited on Zambians before August 2021 can feel the Red Sea and River Nile. We are talking about reducing mealie meal, fertilizer, fuel, electricity, water bills, sugar, salt, cooking oil, meat, eggs, etc to creating thousands of jobs, bringing billions of dollars into Zambia, eradicating tribalism, regionalism, nepotism, and more and more lies. Both HH and UPND stand only safer before 2026 when Zambia votes and people decide. After that, HH and UPND will be petitioned by thousands of angry citizens and the answer may be just to outlaw the party. Before 2021, HH and UPND made Zambians both fools and idiots politically.

11. HH and UPND are using public resources to run tribal, defamatory and divisive media platforms-Koswe and Zambian Watchdog

We all know from 2021 to 2023 empirical publications from “Zambia Whistleblowers” that “Koswe” and “Zambian Watchdog” are UPND inspired and now government sponsored social media platforms being sponsored by State House. Their top bloggers are on state house payrolls and are using state house equipments. Given the regional hostility, tribal politics, defamation contents and malicious propaganda these two platforms publish each day against hundreds of innocent people, trust me, in 2026, there is no doubt that we will see many Zambians taking this matter from the lowest to the highest court in the land against HH and UPND.

12. HH and the UPND government are using tax payers money to hire and pay homosexual promoters as State House Presidential external advisers

HH appointed and pays millions of dollars to gay and lesbian renowned promoters as his personal foreign advisors at State House. Against our Christian Nation identity and values, HH has made Tony Blair and his firm, globally renowned for promoting liberalism, gay and lesbian rights as his closest and full time foreign advisors. While his SDA church is so softly mute about this unlawful contract, time is coming when Zambians will demand answers from HH. At that time, UPND will also be directly affected because of their empirical policy linkages to liberal groups at regional and global level where Tony Blair is equally connected politically in promoting liberal values.

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

Email: chriszumaniZimba.cz@gmail.com