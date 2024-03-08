12 signs showing that HH has intellectual dwarfs for advisors or is the most arrogant Zambian today- Chris Zumani

12 signs showing that HH has intellectual dwarfs for advisors or is the most arrogant Zambian today

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

1. When the Americans reviewed harsher imperialist sanctions against Zimbabwe including President Emerson Mnangagwa, his wife, his Vice President and key government officials this week, only HH took to social media to wickedly congratulate President Joe Biden. No nation has sanctioned America for all the atrocities globally and why should any sober leader praise them today on Zimbabwe? Only an African president with scholarly dwarfed advisors.

2. In the Bible book of Proverbs 16:18, we are guided that “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall”. In James 4:6-7,10, the Bible says: But he gives us more grace. That is why Scripture says: “God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.” …Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up.

3. When ambassador George Kanyamula Zulu was foolishly pampering him that Bally is a ‘god’ who made rains fall at the Ncwala Traditional Ceremony of the Ngoni People for the first time on 24th February, 2024, HH enjoyed his party cadre’s insults against the Ngoni King, Ngoni ancestors and God in heaven. Shockingly, HH was loudly smiling everywhere like King Nebuchadnezzar at Zulu’s traditional blasphemies.

4. The day he declared the 2024 drought as national disaster, President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) had a golden opportunity to apply humility before God and fellow man by officially apologizing on his previous arrogant comments against ‘Acts of God’, natural occurrences and climate change. That would have been the best thing to do if Bally was humble before God and man.

5. In opposition, HH used to mock God and fellow Zambians that droughts, floods, cholera, hunger, etc were nothing to threaten citizens if they had an intelligent and visionary leader like himself. Bally made PF and President Lungu look idiots in the face of natural disasters with his famous statement: “there is nothing like climate change, it is lack of vision and poor leadership in PF”.

6. HH made every previous leader like a useless fool who is experimenting to rule. Bally projected only himself to be that man with keys to govern better and make Zambians happier regardless of any situation. He cursed ZESCO load-shedding by committing that: “Bally will fix it”. With or without rains, HH committed to put water in Kariba dam and produce more electricity.

7. Ironically, God made it possible for HH to become our leader and ‘Acts of God’ are everywhere in his face. As usual, he runs with total disrespect for citizens he cheated in 2021 that he had abilities and skills to govern smoothly even if faced with droughts, floods, hunger, etc. HH failed to openly admit that he errored in his past statements in the opposition and just apologize to God and man.

8. But our proud president, the most powerful man in Zambia cannot apologize to anyone, not even to God. It’s like he never cheated, insulted or offended God or fellow man previously on topics like drought, cholera, hunger, ZESCO load-shedding, climate change, etc. This speaks volumes about the arrogant heart and haughty character of a president we have in state house today.

9. While in opposition, HH and his MPs cursed national day of prayers, denounced the idea of building a government Christian cathedral and cursed the creation of Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance. In government, UPND Secretary General even insulted the Lusaka Catholic Archbishop, Alick Banda that he was a useless ‘Lucifer’ and the matter is before the court by Sean Tembo. To day, HH does not see any reason to openly apologize to anyone, not even God. HH feels like he is also a god.

10. At the Ncwala traditional ceremony, our president talked about Zambia to remain a unitary state which is agreeable. But intentionally failed to correct or apologize to the Litunga and the Lozi people for denouncing the existence of Barotseland. Since the theme was about national reconciliation, HH’s pride made him miss this rare chance to apologize to the Litunga using king Mpezeni’s national event.

11. In Daniel 4:28-31, the Bible says: “All this happened to King Nebuchadnezzar. Twelve months later, as the king was walking on the roof of the royal palace of Babylon, he said, “Is not this the great Babylon I have built as the royal residence, by my mighty power and for the glory of my majesty?”Even as the words were on his lips, a voice came from heaven, “This is what is decreed for you, King Nebuchadnezzar: Your royal authority has been taken from you”.

12. Our King Nebuchadnezzar will soon realize that he is making a big mistake to be drinking from the cup of pride and eating from the table of arrogance at Community House like in Daniel 4:28-31. When God visits that Babylon palace called Community House, our Nebuchadnezzar will be made to cry like a wild impala in 2026 if he does not repent and respect the creator of heaven and earth, the only possessor of the universe.

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

Email: chriszumaniZimba.cz@gmail.com