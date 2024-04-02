12-year-old Ghanaian girl married to priest, 63, gets police protection

A 12-year-old Ghanaian girl who was married to a 63-year-old traditional priest has been put under police protection.

Videos and pictures of Saturday’s customary wedding ceremony between the girl and the priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, had gone viral on social media, angering many Ghanaians.

Several people opposed to the marriage called for action from the police and government agencies.

However, community leaders defended the ceremony, saying that critics did not understand their customs and traditions.

The Ghana Police Service said on Tuesday that it had identified and located the girl and that she and her mother were under police protection.

“The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated,” the police added in their post, which was shared on social media.

According to the global campaigning NGO Girls Not Brides, child marriages remain prevalent in Ghana despite being outlawed, with 19% of girls getting married before they reach 18 and 5% being married before their 15th birthday.