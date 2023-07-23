13-YEAR-OLD CANADA BASED ZAMBIAN🇿🇲 BOY TO ATTEND REAL MADRID TRAINING CAMP!

By Chibulu ba Muzo Musonda

When he was based in Zambia 🇿🇲, the talent in this Chanda Kaziya’s son was there for all to see.

Not only did he amaze with his footballing skills around the Lusaka show grounds academies but he also impressed reeling names of European footballers off his sleeves and dissecting tactical formations of reputable Spanish clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He even got invited to showcase his talent in analysis on ZNBC television.

Now the boy has been invited to attend the Real Madrid training camp after showing off his talent on the field in Canada where his dad and family migrated not too long ago.

The number 9 Kaziya is a name to remember.

Aleisa mwana ‘ba Chanda’ as we used to call his dad during our UNZA days.