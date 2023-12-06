14 people dead and over 30 injured in bus tragedy after ‘driver fell asleep’ in Thailand

At least 14 people were killed in a bus crash because the driver might have fallen asleep while driving.

More than 30 people were hurt in a crash in Thailand early on Tuesday morning.

The bus was going toward the south from the main city of Bangkok when it went off the road and crashed into a tree in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

There were 49 people on the bus going to Songkhla province.

It hit a tree near Hat Wanakorn National Park, said a local police officer.

“We think the driver may have fallen asleep,” said Police Colonel Weerapat Ketesa, who is in charge at the Huay Yang Police Station.

A bus in Thailand hit a tree, and at least 14 people died. More than 20 others got hurt.

Photos from the place show the bus crashed into the tree and leaning to one side after it went off the road and onto a hill.

The windows are all broken and there are big pieces of the tree sticking out of the front of the car.

People walking by and emergency responders are trying to help the people who are stuck inside.

Authorities are still waiting for the blood test results of the driver who survived the crash.

Mr Ketesa said that the police are still trying to find out what made the crash happen.

The majority of the people who were hurt were from Thailand, and a small number were from Burma.

About 35 people were getting care for their injuries at nearby hospitals, according to the Sawang Rungrueang Rescue Foundation.