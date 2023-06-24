14 PROHIBITED IMMIGRANTS CAUGHT IN CAR BOOT IN NAKONDE

14 PROHIBITED IMMIGRANTS CAUGHT IN CAR BOOT IN KATOZI

FOURTEEN suspected Ethiopians have been detained after they were caught in a car boot in Katozi area in Nakonde District in the early hours of Friday.

They were found around 02:00 Hours by police officers who were doing patrols around Katozi area.

They are aged between 12 and 23 years.

Muchinga Province police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga has comfirmed to Chete FM News.

Mr Mubanga says the PIs were found in the boot of a whitesh Toyota Crown Athlete Registration Number BAG 7004.

The unidentified driver ran away after realizing that the vehicle was spotted by police.

Police officers also found a Tanzanian plate Number T269 DUD inside the vehicle .

The vehicle has been impounded and parked at Nakonde police station and the immigrants have been kept in custody.

The discovery is not new to the residents and authorities in the town due to the porousness of the border among other factors though this is the biggest number on record in the border town this month.

