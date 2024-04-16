142 REMOVED, 62 DETENDED, 15 CONVICTED, 2 DEPORTED AND 2 REFUSED ENTRY INTO THE COUNTRY BY IMMIGRATION

Lusaka… Tuesday April 16, 2024

The Department of Immigration in Lusaka has successfully removed 64 illegal immigrants from the Country.

Those removed during the mass removal exercise conducted on 13th and 14th April 2024 were 58 Ethiopians and six Somali nationals.

This mass removal exercise brought the number of illegal immigrants removed across the country between 13th and 14th April 2024 to 142.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka Regional Immigration Office has apprehended 25 suspected illegal immigrants during a routine check-up operation conducted on 12th April 2024 in various parts of Lusaka.

Those apprehended were 15 Burundians, seven Congolese, one Chinese, one Rwandese and one Tanzanian.

All suspects are detained pending prosecution.

Further, the Luanshya Immigration Office secured the conviction of a Ugandan national, Andrew Walakira (34), for having more than one passport and unlawful stay.

He was apprehended on 11th March 2024 at the Luanshya Subordinate Court where he had gone for plea in a Police case.

At the time of his apprehension two Passports bearing his name were found in his possession.

Consequently, on 12th April, 2024 he was convicted and sentenced to a fine of K 2,500 for possession of more than one passport and K16, 500 or nine months simple imprisonment for unlawful stay.

Furthermore, the Kafue Immigration Office, on 12th April 2024, secured the conviction of two Zimbabweans Levy Zulu (33) and Mupakayiri Severia (44) for illegal entry and 31-year-old Zimbabwean Gandiwa Tadiwanashe for unlawful stay.

The Trio was apprehended between 10th and 11th April 2024 at Kafue security checkpoint during a routine compliance check-up.

Zulu and Severia entered the Country through Chirundu District at undesignated crossing points without passports and were arrested on the 11th April, 2024 on their way to Lusaka while Tadiwanashe was apprehended on the 10th April 2024 after it was discovered that he had unlawfully remained in the country beyond his 30 visiting days having entered the country through Chirundu Border Control on 30th January, 2017.

They have since been convicted and sentenced to pay fines of between K 2,000 and K5, 000 or one and seven months of simple imprisonment.

The Luanshya and Kafue court cases brought the number of persons convicted by the Department on 12th April 2024 to 15.

In addition, the Department of Immigration between 13th and 14th April 2024 apprehended 62 persons of different nationalities for various immigration offenses countrywide, deported two prohibited immigrants from the country and refused two foreign nationals entry for failing to meet entry requirements.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

255282/pro@zambiaimmigration.gov.zm