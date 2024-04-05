$15.7 million fees paid to transaction advisors on Mopani- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

$15.7million fees paid to transaction advisors on Mopani

By; Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie and Rothschild & Co were the principle financial and legal advisors on the the sale of sharws of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc on its signing of an investment agreement with Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holding RSC Limited (IRH) under which IRH commits to invest USD $1.1 billion into Mopani Copper Mines Plc (Mopani).

The details are available on the Lusaka Stock Exchange.

Similarly the fees paid to Lazard Frères and White & Case LLP on Zambia’s restructuring are available on the London Stock Exchange.

So bepeni ko abaice.