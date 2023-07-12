15 YEAR OLD GIRL DIES AFTER 16 YEAR OLD BROTHER ACCIDENTALLY SHOT HER WITH HOME MADE GUN

A FIFTEEN year old girl of Isoka has died after she was accidentally shot with a homemade firearm by her brother aged 16.

Police in Muchinga province have arrested the mother of the suspect and his uncle in connection with the matter while the father is on the run.

The shooting incident happened Saturday when the two siblings were taking the firearm to a buyer whom the parents had found.

Muchinga Province Commanding Officer Kaunda Mubanga said Nkumbu Natonya died after sustaining a gunshot on the right side of her eye.

Mr Mubanga said the incident happened when the gun went off while the suspect picked it up and it hit his sister on the eye.

He said shortly after the shooting, Natonya was taken to the hospital where she died.

Mr Mubanga said when the parents heard about the shooting they concealed the matter and reported that their daughter was shot by unknown people while collecting charcoal.

He said investigations revealed that the parents had hidden the homemade gun under a hip of grass which they sold to a fellow villager.

“When the said buyer went to collect his grass, he found a gun and subsequently informed the owner who instead of going to get it opted to send their boy child. Unfortunately when the boy picked the gun in the company of his sister it went off and shot the girl as earlier reported.

Later his uncle picked the gun and hid it,” he said.

Mr Mubanga said the mother of the deceased will be jointly charged with the father for manslaughter and compounding a felony.

He said the deceased’s uncle is detained for compounding a felony.

Mwebantu