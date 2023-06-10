15-YEAR-OLD JUVENILE STUBS HIS 17-YEAR-OLD FRIEND AFTER A MISUNDERSTANDING

By Michael Kaluba

A 17-year-old male juvenile from Chambishi on the Copperbelt is being treated at Kitwe Teaching Hospital for serious knife wounds after his 15-year-old companion stubbed him following an incident during a brick-making venture yesterday.

The two youths were manufacturing bricks at an anthill when they got into a fight about how they were working, which resulted in the victim chasing the assailant.

The chase culminated with the 15-year-old being pursued discovering a knife in a dishwasher in a nearby yard, which he used to stub his 17-year-old counterpart, who stained a deep cut on the left side of the abdomen, resulting in profuse blood.

According to Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Peacewell Mweemba, the offender was captured by members of the Community and a community Crime Prevention Unit-CCPU officer while attempting to flee.

Mr. Mweemba identified the CCPU officer as 32-year-old Joseph Banda of Fitanda Farms, who brought in the 15-year-old juvenile who has been arrested for unlawful wounding, while his victim’s condition is characterized as serious in the hospital.

