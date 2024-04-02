150 DEFECT TO UPND

Over 150 members of the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF) and other political parties, in Kabulonga Ward 19 of Lusaka Central Constituency, have defected to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), following government’s successful restructuring of Zambia’s debt.

Receiving the defectors in Lusaka’s Bauleni Township, Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Mulambo Haimbe, says the successful debt restructuring, is only a tip of the iceberg, of what Zambians can achieve when they are united.

Mr Haimbe, who is also Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, says the restructuring of the debt has created a breathing space for the government to effectively undertake other economic programmes such as investing in education through bursaries.

“We can only achieve much as a nation if we work together towards a common goal and President Hakainde Hichilema has shown us the way,” Mr. Haimbe said.

Mr Haimbe indicates the people who have joined the UPND have seen for themselves the good leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

He has called for the whole Lusaka to join hands and demonstrate, by marching in solidarity with President Hichilema’s good leadership.

He has also encouraged the defectors to freely participate in the activities of the government.

Kabulonga Ward Councillor, Kosamu Tembo says the country is in the right move in recovering the economic status, through a number of interventions that government is implementing.

Mr Tembo has explained that the UPND government is a democratic government that is working with the Zambian people, beyond tribe and political affiliation, hence the magnetic attraction to members of the opposition to join the ruling party.

Meanwhile, a representative of the defectors Mupeta Mwape appreciated the warm reception from the ruling party and assured of cooperation with the existing structures in serving the Zambian people.