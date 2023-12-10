150 PIGS STOLEN FROM A FARM IN SHIBUYUNJI DISTRICT

A case of theft by servants has been reported at Westwood Police Station by Veronica Phiri, a 48-year-old farmer from Chinika Industrial area. She alleged that her three workers, Peter Mumba, 40, Isaac Banda, 36, and Boniface Banda, 20, stole 150 pigs valued at K1.5 million from her farm in Mukulaikwa area, Shibuyunji District.

According to the police public relations officer, Rae Hamoonga, the incident occurred on December 8, 2023, between 19:00 and 20:00 hours. He said that Ms. Phiri had employed the trio at her farm two years ago and had visited the farm on December 7, 2023, and found everything intact.

However, on December 9, 2023, around 10:00 hours, she received a phone call from her neighbour who informed her that there was no one at her farm, including all the workers and their wives. She then drove to her farm and discovered that all her livestock had been stolen. She immediately reported the matter to the police.

Mr. Hamoonga said that police officers visited the scene of the crime and confirmed that no workers were present at the farm and that all the pigs had been stolen. He said that a docket of the case had been opened and investigations had been instituted to bring the suspects to book.

He appealed to the public to assist the police with any information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits. He also urged farmers to be vigilant and secure their properties from thieves