16 Year Old Mother Ends Her Life After Advice That She Takes Care Of Her 1-year-old Baby

A 16-year-old girl of Kalulushi on the Copperbelt has allegedly taken her own life after her mother advised her to take care for her one-year-old instead of going out.

Copperbelt Province Commanding officer Sharon Zulu has identified the girl as Bennett Mulenga.

Ms Zulu said Kalulushi police station received a case of sudden and unnatural death which occurred between Saturday at 20:00 hours and Sunday 06:00 hours.

She said the mother to the deceased reported that her daughter had committed su*cide.

“Brief facts are that the deceased who stays with her parents has a child aged one year and the mother was on Saturday advising her to take care of the child as she continued going out with her boyfriend and left home leaving the child with the grandmother. At around 20:00hours she came back home and started throwing stones at the house while shouting ‘bring my child I want to k*ll her myself’, but the parents did not open the door and instead ignored her shouting,” she said.

“She then reported the matter to the Police who visited the scene and found her…in a standing position with protruding tongue. The body was inspected and no visible injuries were observed. The body was deposited to Kalulushi General Hospital Mortuary.”

