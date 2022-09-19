17-year-old Boy Of Samfya Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Raping A 69- Year-old Woman

LOVE PROPOSAL GOES WRONG

A 17-year-old boy of Samfya district, Luapula Province, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 69- year-old woman after she turned down his sexual advances.

The juvenile had proposed love to the elderly woman but when she turned down his request, he decided to rape her in her daughter’s yard.

Luapula Province police acting commanding officer Daniel Mseteka confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.

“A report of rape was lodged at Samfya Police Station by the victim, Theresa Chibula, that she was raped by the juvenile, James Chabala, aged 17, of the same village.

The victim sustained a painful private part, waist and general body pains and her underwear was torn by the suspect. The suspect raped the victim at her daughter’s yard.

Credit: Daily Mail