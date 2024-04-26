174 prisoners removed from jail in northern Alberta over wildfire

Many prisoners were moved from a jail in northern Alberta this week because of a wildfire.

Residents near a wildfire near Peace River were told to leave their homes on Tuesday.

The police moved 174 inmates from the jail to keep them safe because the fire was close to the prison.

Authorities called the Peace River School Division, who gave buses and drivers to transport the inmates.

The Mounties took the buses with the inmates to different RCMP detachments like Peace Regional, Valleyview, High Prairie, Slave Lake, Lakeshore, Spirit River. The inmates stayed there until they could be moved to other remand centres in the province.

The RCMP also gave officers to watch over prisoners if the correctional officers couldn’t do it.

The warning about the fire was stopped at 5:16 p. m On Wednesday, people started coming back home on Thursday morning.

CTV News Edmonton has asked the RCMP for more information about when the inmates will be coming back.

The Municipal District of Peace is about 520 kilometers to the northwest of Edmonton.