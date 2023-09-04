19 PEOPLE CHEAT DEATH AS VEHICLE DRIVEN BY CATHOLIC PRIEST FLIPS IN MPIKA

By Correspondent

A vehicle carrying 19 people has overturned in Mpika District, Muchinga Province.

Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga and a Catholic Priest Father Vito Milandile have confirmed the sad development.

Fr. Milandile said the vehicle was being driven by another Catholic Priest Fr. Emmanuel Tolosi who is also a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) chairperson.

He said the vehicle AEB 2662 belongs to Mpumba Parish.

Milandile said the accident occurred between Mukungwa and Danger Hill, along the Great North Road.

He said 19 people were in the vehicle of which 18 youths were from Mpumba Parish and Chilonga and 1 priest.

Milandile said 4 people are admitted in Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital.

He said of the 4, 2 are in a critical condition.

The Lawmaker said 4 are admitted in Chilonga Hospital of which 2 are in a critical condition.

Milandile said one remained unhurt and has since been discharged.