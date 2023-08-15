2 DRC BOUND TRUCKS LADEN WITH ABOUT 1000 BAGS OF MEALIE-MEAL IMPOUNDED

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

A combined team of Police and the Ndola District Anti-Smuggling Taskforce have impounded two tipper trucks which were found at Massamy garage in Ndola’s industrial area, laden with about 1000 by 25-kilogram bags of mealie-meal suspected to be destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC-.

Brief facts of the matter are that the anti-smuggling taskforce had received information from concerned citizens that there were two tipper trucks suspected to be laden with mealie-meal meant to be smuggled into the neighbouring DRC, which were packed at a garage in the industrial area of Ndola.

According to Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba, the Anti-smuggling team informed police officers who rushed to the scene and found two white tipper trucks laden with different brands of mealie meal at Massamy garage.

Mr. Mweemba has disclosed that no driver was found on the scene except for the security guard and efforts to get hold of the garage owner, who is yet to be identified, proved futile as his phone went unanswered.

Last week, a team of state and the Anti-smuggling taskforce intercepted a Scania truck that was laden with 700 by 25 kilogram bags of mealie-meal which were destined for DRC.

PHOENIX NEWS