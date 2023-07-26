20 YEARS OLD MAN OF MONZE DIES DURING BAPTISM AFTER BEING DIPPED 14 TIMES IN WATER

Police in Monze are holding 3 men of the New Foundation Church of Jerusalem who allegedly killed a 20 years old man during baptism.

The father to the deceased Robson Mooya confirmed the incident to Wave FM and identified his son the deceased as Oniell Mooya.

Mr Mooya explains that he took his son who was complaining of headache to the same church members for prayers then later returned home to go and bring food.

He alleges that behind and without his concern these 3 members of the named church took his son to Filiot dam around 17:20 for baptism were he died after being dipped 14 times in water.

Mr Mooya has wondered why these members took his son for baptism as late as 17hrs without any other church members present during the baptism period further wondering why was his son was baptized alone.

He adds that the men when taken to the police claimed they found the deceased Dead in the Dam which was later proved false by the farther to the police.

The body of the deceased was buried today 25 July after postmortem.

Meanwhile, a concerned resident of Monze Doubt Machenje is calling on the government through Monze town council to monitor if all churches operating in the District have permission.

Mr Machenje notes the increased number of churches in the area, and he accuses some of not having permits from the council.

Credit: Wave fm Zambia