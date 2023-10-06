2023 AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT ILLEGAL- Kafwaya

Patriotic Front PF Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has termed as illegal the recently released Auditor General’s Report of 2023.

Hon Kafwaya says that the fact that Dr Ron Mwambwa does not qualify to hold the office of the Auditor General as a result of his over age therefore his report is inadmissible in any normal circumstance.

The republican constitution states that for an individual to qualify to hold the office of the Auditor General they ought to be below the age of 60 years.

President Hichilema’s nominee is said to be 64 years old which case automatically disqualifies him from holding the office.

Hon Kafwaya says that just by going through the first pages of the audit report it only screams excessive levels of incompetence.

Details coming ………