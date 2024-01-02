2023 CDF RESOURCE ALLOCATION, MANAGEMENT, DISBURSEMENT & UTILIZATION – KANCHIBIYA CONSTITUENCY.

By Hon Sunday Chanda – Kanchibiya MP





Funding Type : CDF 2023

Awarding Institution : Ministry of Local Govt.

Approved Amount : K26,887,641.55

CDF Project Window : 2023-24

Pursuant to Section 6.1 of Part Six (6) of the CDF Guidelines (2023) [ ACCOUNTABILITY OF THE FUND – CDF] as read together with the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018 and based on the principles of fiscal discipline, prudence, equity and transparency, the office of the Area Member of Parliament – Kanchibiya seeks to report as such:

FINANCIAL NOTES

WE UNDERSCORE OUR COMMITMENT TO ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY AND DO IN THAT STEAD IMPLORE OUR COLLEAGUES COUNTRYWIDE TO EMULATE US IN THIS ENDEAVOUR IN THE INTEREST OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, ADVANCEMENT AND PRUDENT USE OF PUBLIC FUNDS.

-Do note, that only two districts are ahead of Kanchibiya in the utilization of Bursaries and Skills Development as they have boarding school facilities and skills training centres.

-Kanchibiya has no boarding schools neither does it have a skills training Centre and this affects the burn rate under this component. However steps have been taken to correct this anomaly by constructing dormitories using CDF such as the one at Kopa Day Secondary School (with more coming in 2024).

-Notably under our 2023 CDF resource envelope, Kanchibiya only had 23 beneficiaries under the bursaries component which translates to around K81,000 out of K2million plus allocation. The holds true for the Skills Development Bursaries.

-Following from the foregoing, here is a faithful representation and detailed component by component report (on community projects, loans and grants, disaster component, bursaries and skills development) to show CDF burn rate for Kanchibiya which can be verified with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Component Expenditure

Community Projects K11,406,979.80

Loans K3,227,785.00

Grants. K2,151,856.55

Bursaries – Skills & Boarding K669,790.00

ADDITIONAL NOTES

-Of the 117 bursaries granted to Kanchibiya district, a total of twenty-five (25) were awarded to successful female applicants while ninety-two (92) were awarded to successful male applicants after a rigorous appraisal process.

-CDF Skills Development Bursaries do not cater for courses like Nursing, Midwifery and Teaching which are preferred by the Girl Child in most rural areas including Kanchibiya. This has unfortunately led to a low uptake of Bursaries.

-However, savings made thereof were varied and allocated as such:

-Cumulatively, a total saving of K3,979,228.00 was realised from the Bursaries appropriation for 2023. These savings were varied and allocated to the following community projects as tabulated below.

Project Name Amount Allocated

Completion of 1×3 CRB : K460,000.00

at Kabinga Sec. School Procurement of Morgue : K530,000.00

Equipment (Kopa Mini Hosp) Washeni Bridge Additional: K370,000.00

Funds Water & Sanitation Project: K100,228.00

at Mpepo Primary School Bicycle Purchase – WDCs : K64,700.00 Purchase of 1,613 Desks : K1,774,300 Chikakala Bridge Funds : K500,000.00 Purchase Of Fuel Bowser : K180,000.00

ADDENDUM

Under CDF 2022, Kanchibiya exhausted it’s entire CDF resource allocation serve for the construction of classrooms at Macheleta Primary School which contract was cancelled following the contractor’s failure to execute within the agreed timeframe.

Under 2023, Kanchibiya also had to cancel and re-advertise some contracts where contractors failed to deliver on time and these have since been awarded.

Following the release of K4,715,218,531.00, which includes K298, 249, 817.44, Supplementary Budget, for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to all 156 Constituencies (including Kanchibiya) by The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), it entails that we will able to EFFECTIVELY IMPLEMENT ALL APPROVED PROJECTS under 2023.

-The latest tranche of funds translates to EACH Constituency (including Kanchibiya) across the Country, RECEIVING 100% CDF FUNDING amounting to K28,313,902.01 allocated in this years National Budget.

-Development is a continuous process , therefore projects are bound to overlap and transcend yearly development windows.

CONCLUSION

Gratitude is extended to the Government, through the Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development for its strong commitment in ensuring the successful implementation of all CDF components especially for rural districts like Kanchibiya.

Further gratitude is extended to the office of the Attorney General for the expeditious manner in which CDF projects and variations thereof are approved and given a legal nod.

By the same token as reported we implore our counterparts countrywide to publish their component by component detailed reports too as rendered here.

