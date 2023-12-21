2023 DRC ELECTIONS: Fayulu, Mukwenge And Opposition Candidates Request For Cancellation of Election

THERE WAS NO ELECTION: Fayulu, Mukwenge And Opposition Candidates Request For Cancellation of Election

Five leading opposition candidates including Martin Fayulu and Dr Dénis Mukwenge have called for the cancellation of the the DR Congo’s presidential elections that were held today citing several anomalies in the electoral process.

The opposition candidates have declared as void the election that was held today and request for a new round of polls to organized.

At a joint-presser held this evening, the four opposition candidates have noted irregularities including the failure by the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) to organize the election adequately.

The opposition candidates have also demanded for the suspension of the current CENI board led by President Dénis Kadima Kazadi.

They request for the installation of a new executive committee to reorganize the elections.