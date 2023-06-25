2023 Zimbabwe Elections: Linda Masarira And Elisabeth Valerio Launch Appeal Against Presidential Candidacy Disqualification

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) recently lodged two appeals with the Electoral Court challenging the Nomination Court’s decision to dismiss the candidacies of Linda Masarira and Elisabeth Valerio for the upcoming general elections on 23 August.

ZLHR has taken this legal action to contest and overturn the ruling, advocating for the rights of these individuals to run for the position of President.

Masarira and Valerio were unable to fulfill the registration requirement of paying the mandatory US$20,000 fee before the deadline on Wednesday, resulting in the disqualification of their candidacies for the upcoming election.

Despite being granted an additional two hours by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Thursday to make the payment, they were still unable to meet the financial obligation.

Masarira serves as the leader of the opposition party, Labour, Economists, and African Democrats (LEAD), while Valerio holds the position of President within the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA).

Valerio has recently expressed her concern about the Zimbabwean Parliament’s decision to uphold the high nomination fees set by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

She emphasized the substantial obstacle they pose for aspiring candidates who lack the financial resources to meet such requirements.

She contended that the imposition of high nomination fees restricts political participation solely to individuals with financial means, thereby eroding the political rights of citizens.

Linda Masarira and Elisabeth Valerio Launch Legal Battle to Restore Their Presidential Candidacy

According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Elisabeth Valerio and Linda Masarira are advocating for the acceptance of their candidacies by the Nomination Court.

Taking to its Twitter page, the ZLHR wrote:

On behalf of @LEADZim2023 leader @lilomatic & @uzalliance leader @PresValerio, we filed 2 notices of appeal at Electoral Court appealing against the decision of the Nomination Court, which rejected their nomination as candidates for election to the office of President in general elections scheduled for 23 August. We want Electoral Court to set aside the decision of the Presiding Officer of the Nomination Court, who rejected the nomination of the 2 opposition political party leaders’ nomination as candidates for election to the office of President We also want the Electoral Court to declare the duo as having been validly nominated as candidates for election to the office of president.