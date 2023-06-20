$210M WORLD BANK CDF LOAN…Is it wise to raise CDF through loans?- Fred M’membe

$210M WORLD BANK CDF LOAN

The World Bank is to lend Zambia $210 million to help double the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to K56 million ($3 million) per year from 2024 to 2026.

This CDF borrowing raises a number of very legitimate questions seeking honest answers:

Is it wise to raise CDF through loans?

Is this sustainable?

What happens when the $210 million is exhausted?

We will borrow again?

Ideally, shouldn’t CDF be funded through internally generated resources?

Isn’t this the same as the fuel subsidy challenge under the previous regime whereby the subsidy was accumulating into debt?

Won’t we be back to a debt mountain after UPND government which the next government will need to resolve?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party