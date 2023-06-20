$210M WORLD BANK CDF LOAN…Is it wise to raise CDF through loans?- Fred M’membe

0
Dr. Fred M'membe

$210M WORLD BANK CDF LOAN

The World Bank is to lend Zambia $210 million to help double the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to K56 million ($3 million) per year from 2024 to 2026.

This CDF borrowing raises a number of very legitimate questions seeking honest answers:

  • Is it wise to raise CDF through loans?
  • Is this sustainable?

  • What happens when the $210 million is exhausted?
  • We will borrow again?

  • Ideally, shouldn’t CDF be funded through internally generated resources?
  • Isn’t this the same as the fuel subsidy challenge under the previous regime whereby the subsidy was accumulating into debt?

  • Won’t we be back to a debt mountain after UPND government which the next government will need to resolve?

Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here