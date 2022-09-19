23 members of the United church of zambia have perished in a road accident in Nsama district

UCZ Northern Presbyterian Maybin Mulenga confirmed the tragic mishap stating it occurred around 01:00 hours today.

Bishop Reverend Mulenga said the deceased were part of the 58 mothers that travelled to the consistory conference held in Mumbwa in Nsama over the weekend.

However, on their way back, the driver that was carrying the women in a light canter truck lost control and overturned at Chaushi Hills.

The Bishop disclosed in a statement released by UCZ Synod General Secretary Chipasha Musaba that the survivors have been taken to Nsumbu and Mpulungu hospital for medical attention.

“The United Church of Zambia across the country is praying for God’s comfort to the bereaved families,” Bishop Rev, Mulenga stated

Picture for Illustration

Kalemba