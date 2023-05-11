23-year-old Admits Hacking Into Obama, Biden’s Twitter Accounts

A 23-year-old British Internet hacker, Joseph James O’Connor, also known as PlugwalkJoe, has pleaded guilty to hacking into over 100 Twitter accounts, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other celebrities.

Daily Mail reports that O’Connor admitted guilty to the crime of cyberstalking and other schemes committed on July 2020 in New York on Tuesday.

He was extradited from Spain to the United States on April 26 to face charges which may lead to more than 70 years in prison.

Assistant Attorney General of Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Kenneth A Polite Jr, describes the suspect’s activities as “flagrant and malicious”, adding that his conduct “impacted multiple people’s lives.”

He said, “He harassed, threatened, and extorted his victims, causing substantial emotional harm.

“Like many criminal actors, O’Connor tried to stay anonymous by using a computer to hide behind stealth accounts and aliases from outside the United States.”