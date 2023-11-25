23 YEAR OLD WOMAN ARRESTED IN KAOMA WITH STOLEN BABY FROM LUSAKA

November 24, 2023

Police in Kaoma with the help of neighborhood watch members have apprehended Ireen Luwaya aged 23 after she stole a 3-month-old baby here in Chinika Industrial area .

The suspect was apprehended at Kapasoni Village in Mayukwayukwa of Kaoma District in Western province, yesterday November 23,2023, around 17:00 hours.

It is alleged that on November 22, 2023 at around 11:00 hours the mother to the child and Ireen Luwaya her neighbour went to Chinika industrial area within Lusaka in search for planks and upon arrival they were told to wait because they had a baby with them.

Suddenly, the suspect gave the baby’s mother some locally made drink known as Chibwantu, which she had carried from home to drink. Thereafter, she requested to hold the child who was in the hands of the mother. Immediately after consuming the suspected drink, she became unconscious from 11:00 till 16:00 hours.

Later, when the victim woke up, she realised that her baby and the suspect were nowhere to be seen. She proceeded home and informed her husband about what had transpired.

The matter was reported at Mumbwa road Police Post, where a medical report was issued to the victim.

After investigations Police Officers with the help of members of the public, managed to trace the suspect and retrieved the baby yesterday November 23,2023, around 17:00 hours in Kapasoni Village in Mayukwayukwa of Kaoma District in Western province.

Arrangements are being made to reunite the child with the mother and the suspect to be brought back to be formally arrested and charged for the offence of Child Stealing.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER