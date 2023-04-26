24-YEAR OLD MAN STABBED TO DEATH WHILE HAVING BEER WITH FRIEND IN NDOLA

A 24 years old man has been stabbed to death while he was enjoying his beer in a bar with his friend in Ndola district, Copperbelt province.

Provincial Police Commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed to ZANIS that the victim sustained a wound on the chest after being stabbed with a knife.

Mr Mweemba narrated that the deceased was drinking beer, when a man only identified as Malama went into the bar and walked straight to where the deceased was seated with his friend and told him that he was going to kill him.

‘’Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased person was with his friend Anold Chapewa 24, drinking beer in one of the bars at Kabulanda area of Bwanamkubwa Ndola,’’ Mr. Mweemba said.

Mr Mweemba explained that the suspect removed a sharp knife from his small shorts under his trousers and stabbed the deceased twice on his left chest.

He said his friend managed to stop the attack and later alerted the deceased relatives who rushed the victim to Ndola Teaching Hospital.

“The reason for wanting to kill him is not known, but it is suspected that the two had earlier on differed during the day,” Mr. Mweemba said.

The commanding Officer said the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival and his body is currently in the mortuary at Ndola Teaching Hospital, awaiting postmortem and burial.

He stated that the suspect is on the run, and a manhunt has since been instituted.