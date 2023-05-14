NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH

PRESS STATEMENT

25 NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH MEMBERS DIE IN FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

LUSAKA – 13TH MAY 2023 – The New Apostolic Church in Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe is saddened by the accident at Kapilingozi area along Kafue-Chirundu Road which left 25 dead and 11 injured this morning.

The President of the New Apostolic Church in Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe, District Apostle Kububa Soko has conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved families and has wished the injured a quick recovery.

New Apostolic Church members in Chirundu have visited the surviving members who are admitted at Mtendere Mission General Hospital and some at the University Teaching Hospital. All the accident victims have since been transferred to UTH.

Meanwhile, the Church will provide material and moral assistance to the affected families and victims. The Church is yet to receive an official report from the Zambia Police and the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

The New Apostolic Church in Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe is deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation and would like to call on all its members to pray for God’s comfort, love, and strength for the affected families during this very difficult time.

May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.

Issued by:

Nathaniel Lowa

Communication and Corporate Affairs Officer

New Apostolic Church Zambia, Malawi & Zimbabwe S