25kg of meal mealie is likely to double from K180 to K360 per 25kg of meal mealie- Chilenga Gilbert

By Chilenga Gilbert

IT’S K280 PER 50 KG OF MAIZE THIS YEAR .

The Food Reserve Agency ( FRA) has just announced that it will buy 500, 000 Metric tonnes of Maize this year at k280 Per 50 Kg .

Last year, the price was at k180 per bag, meaning there is an increment of k100.

My analysis for this floor maize price increase is that a 25kg of meal mealie is likely to be double from K180 to K360 per 25kg of meal mealie.

Government through ministry of labour and social security should look in the plight of employees in the private sector companies to adjust wages and salaries upwards in order for them to manage essential commodities which are likely to increase.

Zambia must be for Zambian###