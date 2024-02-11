26-YEAR-OLD MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN NAMWALA

Police in Namwala District in Southern Province have arrested a 26-year-old man of Puliscamba area in Itapa ward for suspected murder of his wife.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxension Daka says that Namwala Police station is holding Hastings Hanambuli aged 26 years for suspected killing of his wife on 8th February 2024.

In a phone interview with ZANIS, Mr Daka said the suspect’s uncle, Silverster Hambayi reported the murder to police.

“A report of suspected murder in Namwala was reported on 8th February 2024 at Namwala Police through cell phone call from a Silverster Hambayi that his nephew Hastings Hanambuli has murdered his wife in Puliscamba area in Itapa.” The Police Commissioner said.

Mr Daka said according to the report a portable metal sprayer nozzle was allegedly used in the act as a result the victim sustained swollen forehead, multiple bruises on her back, hands and legs.

The police commissioner added that foam was also coming out of the victim’s mouth.

“The object which is alleged to have been used in the act was picked up by Police which will be used as exhibit pending court proceedings,” Mr Daka said.

He said Namwala Police have since instituted investigations in the matter and the suspect has been detained at Namwala Police station.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Namwala District hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Zanis