29 SUSPECTED ETHIOPIAN BODIES FINALLY PUT TO REST

The 29 Ethiopian bodies that were discovered last December in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area have been buried at Leopards Hill Cemetery.

For the last four months the bodies had been kept in the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

in December 2022, some residents of Ngwerere woke up to bodies of suspected migrants that had been dumped by the roadside with one person still alive but died days later while in hospital.

Ethiopian representative Getenesh Addis says the circumstances surrounding their death is still a source of concern.

None of the bodies was identified due to the lack of documents regarding where they were discovered.

The Ethiopian representative has hailed the two countries for working together in resolving the matter.

And Lusaka City Council Public Health Director Victor Kagoli has expressed gratitude to those that turned up to be part of the burial ceremony.

Diamond TV