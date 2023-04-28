30 years on-the Gabon Disaster



It’s been 30 years when on the evening of 27 April 1993, a Force de Havilland Canada DHC-5 Buffalo transport aircraft of the Zambian Air Force crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Libreville, Gabon.



The flight carried the Zambian national football team to a 1994 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Senegal in Dakar. All 30 passengers and crew (players, technical bench and Government officials) died in the crash.



Both Kalusha Bwalya and Charles Musonda who were based in Europe were expected to meet the team in Dakar, Senegal and were therefore not on the fateful flight.