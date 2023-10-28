303 ARRESTED INTO IN CHIBOLYA DURING POLICE, DEC AND IMMIGRATION JOINT OPERATION

October 28, 2023 – Three hundred and three people have been arrested during a joint clean-up operation conducted in Lusaka’s Chibolya compound.

223 including nine females were picked for Idle and disorderly conduct, seven were picked up for drug related offences while 71 among them eight females are suspected prohibited immigrants.

The suspects are aged between 15 and 80.

The operation which was conducted by the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission, Department of Immigration and Department of National Parks and Wildlife dubbed ‘Muzakule’ started at 01:00 hours and ended at 06:00 hours.

The officers recovered 12 plasma television sets and other household goods suspected to have been stolen. Four motor vehicles, a Toyota Alphard, Toyota Mark X, Toyota Benz Truck were found abandoned during the cleanup operation.

Investigations have been instituted and security officers have been deployed in Chibolya compound to maintain law and order.

All suspects are detained in Police custody waiting to be formally charged.

This clean up operation is in line with the inter agency framework agreement among law enforcement agencies to curb organised crime in the country.

Issued by: ZP, DEC and Immigration

