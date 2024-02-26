31,000 soldiers have died since Russia’s invasion – Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in Russia’s big attack.

The president of Ukraine refused to give the number of injured people because he didn’t want to help the Russian military with their plans.

Usually, Ukrainian officials do not tell the public about how many people have been injured or killed, and other people think the numbers are even higher.

The defence minister said that half of the Western aid for Ukraine is late, and it’s causing people to die and the country to lose land.

Mr Zelensky said on Sunday that he was giving a new number of people who have died because Russia’s numbers are too high.

31,000 soldiers from Ukraine have died in this war. Don’t believe what Putin and his friends are saying about the number, whether it’s 300,000 or 150,000. They are lying. However, we feel a big loss from each of these losses.

Mr Zelensky talked about the huge number of civilians who died in the war in areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia. He said that tens of thousands of people died, but we don’t really know the exact number.

“I don’t know how many of them died, were killed, were murdered, tortured, or deported. ”

Ukraine usually doesn’t say how many soldiers died in battle. Some people think a lot more soldiers died than what Ukraine reports.

In August, US officials said 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers died and up to 120,000 were hurt.

Mr Zelensky said that 180,000 Russian soldiers have died and tens of thousands have been hurt.

BBC Russian and Mediazona website worked together to find out the names of over 45,000 Russian soldiers who have passed away. But it thinks the total number is higher than that.

In February, the UK’s defense ministry said that about 350,000 Russian soldiers were either killed or hurt.

President Zelensky spoke after his defense minister, Rustam Umerov, criticized the Western countries for taking too long to give military help to Ukraine.

“Right now, promising to do something doesn’t mean it’s been done,” he said.

Ukraine is having trouble trying to make Russia leave its land.

Mr Umerov said that Ukraine is at a bigger disadvantage in the war because of the lack of supplies.

“We try our best, but if the supplies don’t come on time, it hurts us,” he said.

In November, Germany said that the European Union’s plan to deliver a million artillery shells by March might not happen.

In January, the EU said that only about half of the promised amount would reach Ukraine by the deadline, and the rest would not arrive until the end of 2024.

President Zelensky said that Ukraine’s big attack last year didn’t start earlier because they didn’t have enough weapons.

The counter-attack did not work well, adding to Kyiv’s problems after initially stopping Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Mr Zelensky said on Sunday that the plans for the counter-attack were given to Russia before it happened.

Last week, it was said that Ukrainian soldiers moved out of the important town of Avdiivka in the east. This was a big victory for Moscow after many months.

Mr Zelensky said that the reason for the recent problems is partly because the Western countries are not providing enough weapons.

The Biden government said that the delay in Congress approving a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine played a part in the town’s downfall.

On Saturday, leaders from Western countries went to Kyiv to support Ukraine as it marked two years since Russia invaded.

In Italy and Canada, it was announced that they made deals with Ukraine to help keep the country safe until it can join Nato.

Canada’s agreement included over three billion Canadian dollars (equivalent to £1. 7bn) in financial and defense support.

Not just Ukraine, but also other countries are struggling to find the resources they need for their military activities. Western officials say Russia is having a hard time getting enough ammunition and weapons.

“A person from the West said that Russia doesn’t have enough ammunition to meet the needs of the conflict in Ukraine. ”

They also said that Moscow has been able to get more supplies by finding other places to get ammunition and weapons, but this is not a good long-term solution.Volodymyr Zelensky is saying that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in Russia’s big attack.

The president of Ukraine refused to give the number of injured people because he didn’t want to help the Russian military with their plans.

Usually, Ukrainian officials do not tell the public about how many people have been injured or killed, and other people think the numbers are even higher.

The defence minister said that half of the Western aid for Ukraine is late, and it’s causing people to die and the country to lose land.

Mr Zelensky said on Sunday that he was giving a new number of people who have died because Russia’s numbers are too high.

31,000 soldiers from Ukraine have died in this war. Don’t believe what Putin and his friends are saying about the number, whether it’s 300,000 or 150,000. They are lying. However, we feel a big loss from each of these losses.

Mr Zelensky talked about the huge number of civilians who died in the war in areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia. He said that tens of thousands of people died, but we don’t really know the exact number.

“I don’t know how many of them died, were killed, were murdered, tortured, or deported. ”

Ukraine usually doesn’t say how many soldiers died in battle. Some people think a lot more soldiers died than what Ukraine reports.

In August, US officials said 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers died and up to 120,000 were hurt.

Mr Zelensky said that 180,000 Russian soldiers have died and tens of thousands have been hurt.

BBC Russian and Mediazona website worked together to find out the names of over 45,000 Russian soldiers who have passed away. But it thinks the total number is higher than that.

In February, the UK’s defense ministry said that about 350,000 Russian soldiers were either killed or hurt.

President Zelensky spoke after his defense minister, Rustam Umerov, criticized the Western countries for taking too long to give military help to Ukraine.

“Right now, promising to do something doesn’t mean it’s been done,” he said.

Ukraine is having trouble trying to make Russia leave its land.

Mr Umerov said that Ukraine is at a bigger disadvantage in the war because of the lack of supplies.

“We try our best, but if the supplies don’t come on time, it hurts us,” he said.

In November, Germany said that the European Union’s plan to deliver a million artillery shells by March might not happen.

In January, the EU said that only about half of the promised amount would reach Ukraine by the deadline, and the rest would not arrive until the end of 2024.

President Zelensky said that Ukraine’s big attack last year didn’t start earlier because they didn’t have enough weapons.

The counter-attack did not work well, adding to Kyiv’s problems after initially stopping Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Mr Zelensky said on Sunday that the plans for the counter-attack were given to Russia before it happened.

Last week, it was said that Ukrainian soldiers moved out of the important town of Avdiivka in the east. This was a big victory for Moscow after many months.

Mr Zelensky said that the reason for the recent problems is partly because the Western countries are not providing enough weapons.

The Biden government said that the delay in Congress approving a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine played a part in the town’s downfall.

On Saturday, leaders from Western countries went to Kyiv to support Ukraine as it marked two years since Russia invaded.

In Italy and Canada, it was announced that they made deals with Ukraine to help keep the country safe until it can join Nato.

Canada’s agreement included over three billion Canadian dollars (equivalent to £1. 7bn) in financial and defense support.

Not just Ukraine, but also other countries are struggling to find the resources they need for their military activities. Western officials say Russia is having a hard time getting enough ammunition and weapons.

“A person from the West said that Russia doesn’t have enough ammunition to meet the needs of the conflict in Ukraine. ”

They also said that Moscow has been able to get more supplies by finding other places to get ammunition and weapons, but this is not a good long-term solution.